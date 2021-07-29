Nova Scotia Election: Timberlea-Prospect

Send this page to someone via email

This is Liberal Leader Iain Rankin’s riding, where he has been MLA since 2013. The boundaries have expanded slightly this election.

Riding background

The riding consists of the communities of Hubley, Timberlea, a part of Beechvile, Hatchet Lake, down to Lower Prospect and West Dover.

The district contains a mixture of suburban residences and waterfront properties. Many residents commute to work in Halifax. For those who don’t commute, fishing is a primary industry in the district.

Candidates

Liberal: Iain Rankin (incumbent)

Born in Inverness on Cape Breton and grew up in Timberlea

First elected in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017

Became leader of the party in February 2021 when he also became Premier of Nova Scotia

Progressive Conservative: Bill Healy

Accountant and owner of C S Management and Accounting.

Volunteered as a baseball coach, a stagehand for a dance troupe, and was one of the founding directors of the Third World Eye Care Society.

NDP: Harry Ward

Owner and founder of HPI- Homework Projects Inc., a small business that specializes in historic design and renovations

Ward ran for the Greens in the Chester-St. Margaret’s riding in 2017

Last year, he ran for a seat on Halifax Regional Council, campaigning unsuccessfully to represent the district of Hammonds Plains-St. Margaret’s

Green: Harry Ward

Independent: Dawn Edith Penney

Atlantica: Dessire G. Miari

History

Iain Rankin won the 2013 election with close to 52 per cent of the vote, and won re-election in 2017 with 49.9 per cent. Prior to Rankin, the riding was a longtime NDP riding, with Bill Estabrooks as MLA from 1998 until 2012. He did not re-offer in the 2013 election due to health concerns.

