Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Sackville-Cobequid

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

This was a traditionally NDP riding, until PC incumbent Steve Craig won the seat in a 2019 by-election.

Riding background

The riding includes the urban area of Lower Sackville as well as the Sackville Business Park. The riding is bordered by the Beaver Bank Connector and highways 101 and 102.

Most people who live in Sackville-Cobequid work in Metro Halifax.

Candidates

Liberal: Mary LeRoy

  • Worked as a crisis consultant in the mental health field for over 30 years
  • Her job involves helping people and organizations deal with disasters, as well as survivors cope with traumatic events
Progressive Conservative: Steve Craig (incumbent)

  • Won the seat in a 2019 by-election
  • Previously sat on Halifax Regional Council, representing Lower Sackville

NDP: Lara Fawthrop

  • A teacher at Sackville High School, who teaches music, english and healthy living
  • Also known for her community work, directing musicals and chairing community fundraisers

Green: Ian Dawson

  • Naval architectural engineering graduate from Memorial University of Newfoundland who also holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.
  • Has 30+ years of professional experience in manufacturing, shipbuilding, and consulting engineering, notably within the energy sector.

History

Prior to the PC’s Steve Craig’s win in a 2019 by-election, the riding has been held by the NDP since 1984.

The by-election was held because longtime MLA Dave Wilson stepped down in November 2018.

