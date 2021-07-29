Nova Scotia Election: Argyle

Send this page to someone via email

The largely Acadian riding was reinstated in 2019 after a successful court challenge.

Riding background

The riding includes several small coastal communities such as Wedgeport, Argyle and Pubnico.

Argyle has a large Acadian population. It is a rural riding with fishing, manufacturing, and the service sector as its main industries.

Candidates

Liberal: Nick d’Entremont

Completed his first year at Dalhousie University, where he’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science

Worked in tourism and is an advocate for encouraging more young people to get involved in politics

Progressive Conservative: Colton LeBlanc (incumbent)

First elected as MLA for what was then known as Argyle-Barrington in a by-election in 2019, when PC MLA Chris d’Entremont resigned

Before becoming an MLA he was a paramedic

NDP: Robin Smith

Works for an online marketing company that’s focused on small businesses

Recently bought a historic house with the goal of creating affordable rental options in Argyle

Green: Corey Clamp

Grew up in the Acadian village of Sluice Point

Worked for the federal government as a foreign service officer, working in Ottawa, Western Africa, India, and Vietnam

Volunteered for various housing and environmental organizations within HRM and Yarmouth Co.

Independent:

History

The district was one of several eliminated in 2012 when the former NDP government said there were too few voters in each.

A successful court challenge by the province’s Acadian community led to a report by an independent electoral boundaries commission. The changes increased the number of provincial electoral districts from 51 to 55.