Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Bedford South

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Bedford South is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. View image in full screen
Bedford South is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. Global News

The riding of Bedford South is new in the 2021 election, after Bedford was split into Bedford Basin and Bedford South.

Riding background

The riding stretches from Highway 101 down to Kearney Lake Road.

The community includes growing residential neighbourhoods and the trails and woodlands of Kearney Lake.

Candidates

Liberal: Braedon Clark

  • Grew up in Bedford and works as a communications consultant
  • Worked as a political assistant to Liberal cabinet ministers Lloyd Hines and Mark Furey

Progressive Conservative: Sura Hadad

  • Dentist and university professor from Bedford who ravelled twice to Africa to build a school and provide dental services for people there
  • The PCs say she’s the third Muslim woman to join the party as a candidate in Halifax Regional Municipal

NDP: David Paterson

  • Teacher and disability rights advocate
  • Plans to fight to decrease traffic congestion, reduce overcrowded schools and protect the environment

Green: Ron Parker

  • A senior information technology consultant with experience in public Social Services and Health sectors
  • Was the Bedford-Basin Regional representative to the GPNS Executive Council and the GPNS candidate for Northside-Westmount in 2019

Atlantica: Alan Nightingale

History

Bedford South is a new riding, created when the former riding of Bedford was split in two.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
