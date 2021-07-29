Nova Scotia Election: Bedford South

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Bedford South is new in the 2021 election, after Bedford was split into Bedford Basin and Bedford South.

Riding background

The riding stretches from Highway 101 down to Kearney Lake Road.

The community includes growing residential neighbourhoods and the trails and woodlands of Kearney Lake.

Candidates

Liberal: Braedon Clark

Grew up in Bedford and works as a communications consultant

Worked as a political assistant to Liberal cabinet ministers Lloyd Hines and Mark Furey

Progressive Conservative: Sura Hadad

Dentist and university professor from Bedford who ravelled twice to Africa to build a school and provide dental services for people there

The PCs say she’s the third Muslim woman to join the party as a candidate in Halifax Regional Municipal

NDP: David Paterson

Teacher and disability rights advocate

Plans to fight to decrease traffic congestion, reduce overcrowded schools and protect the environment

Green: Ron Parker

A senior information technology consultant with experience in public Social Services and Health sectors

Was the Bedford-Basin Regional representative to the GPNS Executive Council and the GPNS candidate for Northside-Westmount in 2019

Atlantica: Alan Nightingale

History

Bedford South is a new riding, created when the former riding of Bedford was split in two.

