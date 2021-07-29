Nova Scotia Election: Hants West

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time MLA Chuck Porter is not re-offering, making this an interesting riding to watch.

Riding background

The riding encompasses the western part of Hants County and includes the towns of Windsor and Hantsport.

A rural district found along the western coast of Nova Scotia. The major business of the district focuses on

agriculture, the mining and export of gypsum, stone monument manufacturing, and service industries.

Candidates

Liberal: Brian Casey

Has been in the agricultural business for 40 years

He and his wife raise and show Clydesdale horses at Caseydale Farms

An active volunteer and has served as president of the Windsor Agricultural Society

Progressive Conservative: Melissa Sheehy-Richard

Paralegal who operates her own home-based business

Registrar for West Hants minor hockey and a volunteer

NDP: Caet Moir

A small business owner, who recently opened Enby Baby, a gender-free pre-loved boutique for kids

Former board member of the NS Doula Association.

Green: Jenn Kang

Interim deputy leader of Nova Scotia’s Green Party

In the last provincial election in 2017, Kang ran for the Greens in the Hants East riding

They also ran for Mayor of Kings County in last year’s municipal election

Atlantica: Gordon J. Berry

History

Chuck Porter has been the MLA for Hants West since 2006. He was elected as a member of the Progressive Conservatives. He later left the party in 2014 to sit as an Independent, then joined the Liberal caucus in 2016. He was re-elected as a Liberal in 2017.

Advertisement