Nova Scotia Election: Pictou Centre

This is considered a safe bet for the Progressive Conservatives. Incumbent Pat Dunn won with 52.43 per cent of the votes in the last election.

Riding background

The riding is found in the centre of Pictou County and includes the communities of New Glasgow, Stellarton and Trenton.

The national headquarters for Sobeys is located in the riding. New Glasgow is also a regional shopping and services centre for the northern part of the province.

Candidates

Liberal: James McKenna

A retired instructor, counsellor and manager of student services from the NSCC

Currently serves on the boards of the Pictou County Fuel Fund, the Pictou Academy Educational Fund, and Pictou County Safe Harbour

Progressive Conservative: Pat Dunn (incumbent)

Represented Pictou Centre from 2006 to 2009; he was defeated by the NDP’s Ross LAndry in 2009, but was re-elected in the 2013 election

NDP: Vernon Theriault

A survivor of the Westray mine disaster and is a champion for workers’ safety

A published author, a Canadian Medal of Bravery recipient and helped the United Steelworkers pass Bill C-45, known as the Westray Bill, in 2003

Green: Laura Moore

In 2020, she enrolled in the Public Relations Advanced Diploma program at NSCC, which she completed in June, 2021

Volunteered with various organizations including ElderDog Canada and Feed NS

History

Pat Dunn won his seat with 52.26 per cent of the vote in 2013. He held his seat until the NDP sweep saw him lose the riding in 2009. He was reelected in 2013.

With the exception of 2009-13, the PCs have held the riding since 1974, including a 13-year term by former premier, John Hamm.