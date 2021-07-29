Nova Scotia Election: Cumberland South

Send this page to someone via email

This riding is considered a PC stronghold. I was held by former party leader Jamie Baillie for eight years before the party asked him to resign after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in 2018.

Riding background

The riding includes the southern part of Cumberland County, along with the towns of Oxford, Parrsboro and Springhill.

Tourism is a growing industry here. The district is also known for its connection to the health care industry with several hospitals, school boards and manufacturers located in the area.

Candidates

Liberal: Rollie Lawless

Is a veteran who has served at home and abroad

born and raised in Cumberland County

Advocate for access to health care for veterans

Progressive Conservative: Tory Rushton (incumbent)

First elected in the 2018 by-election

Currently the fire chief for Oxford and a former production manager for Oxford Frozen Foods

NDP: Larry Duchesne

Leader of the Prince Edward Island NDP from 1991 to 1995 and a retired teacher

Ran as the NDP candidate in 2013 and 2017, losing to then-PC leader Jamie Baillie both times, he also ran in the by-election in 2018

Green: Nick Hendren

A volunteer firefighter in Parsborro and has been a member of NSGP for two years.

28-years-old and identify as gay, non-binary (using they/them pronouns)

Independent:

History

The riding has been a PC stronghold since 1998.

Advertisement