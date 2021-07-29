Nova Scotia Election: Cumberland South

This riding is considered a PC stronghold. I was held by former party leader Jamie Baillie for eight years before the party asked him to resign after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in 2018.
Riding background
The riding includes the southern part of Cumberland County, along with the towns of Oxford, Parrsboro and Springhill.
Tourism is a growing industry here. The district is also known for its connection to the health care industry with several hospitals, school boards and manufacturers located in the area.
Candidates
Liberal: Rollie Lawless
- Is a veteran who has served at home and abroad
- born and raised in Cumberland County
- Advocate for access to health care for veterans
Progressive Conservative: Tory Rushton (incumbent)
- First elected in the 2018 by-election
- Currently the fire chief for Oxford and a former production manager for Oxford Frozen Foods
NDP: Larry Duchesne
- Leader of the Prince Edward Island NDP from 1991 to 1995 and a retired teacher
- Ran as the NDP candidate in 2013 and 2017, losing to then-PC leader Jamie Baillie both times, he also ran in the by-election in 2018
Green: Nick Hendren
- A volunteer firefighter in Parsborro and has been a member of NSGP for two years.
- 28-years-old and identify as gay, non-binary (using they/them pronouns)
Independent:
History
The riding has been a PC stronghold since 1998.
