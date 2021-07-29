Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Atlantic

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Brendan Maguire is the incumbent.

Riding background

Halifax Atlantic is bordered by Old Sambro Road to the west and the mouth of the Halifax Harbour to the east. The riding covers the communities of Purcell’s Cove, Spryfield, Herring Cove, and Sambro.

The riding covers a wide range of rich and low-income residents, from Purcell’s Cove to Spryfield.

Candidates

Liberal: Brendan Maguire

Elected as MLA in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, with 55.5 per cent of the vote

In February of 2021 he was appointed as Minister of Municipal Affairs

Speaks openly about growing up in foster care and is a former technician with Halifax Water

Progressive Conservative: Tim Cranston

Hockey coach, NHL agent and entrepreneur

Played professional hockey for 15 years and inducted to the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010

Currently involved in minor hockey in an executive role

NDP: Shauna Hatt

Longtime resident of Spryfield and has spent two decades working in Nova Scotia’s film and television industry

Was critical about the Liberal government’s decision to cut the Nova Scotia film tax credit in 2015

Green: Sarah Weston

History

Maguire won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017 with 55.5 per cent of the vote. Prior to that, the riding was an NDP stronghold dating back to 1991.

It was held by Conservative Premier John Buchanan for several decades before that.