TTC updates its safety app for subway station response

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The Safe TTC app has been criticized for its lack of immediacy when transit users log safety concerns, many pointing out that anti-social behaviour and public drug users have left their train by the time a complaint is submitted, which transit officials hope to address with a new upgrade.

The app now features options for passengers to submit photos and videos, prompting the Subway Assistance Messenger (SAM) program to kick in. The complaint and location are sent to transit control operators who can verify its veracity and immediately issue a verbal warning at the station.

On Wednesday morning, TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers and TTC COO Fort Monaco demonstrated how the program works. While Monaco feigned smoking a cigarette with his pen, Myers submitted a photo via the app and a few moments later an announcement warned Monaco he was being filmed.

If the verbal warning doesn’t get the right response, Myers said transit enforcement officers could be dispatched to the scene.

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“We want to make sure that our customers feel safe and we want to make sure that they know if something happens, help is on the way,” said Myers.

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Myers said the TTC always has two people actively monitoring its transit control and PA systems at all times, saying they will still conduct subway surveillance on a proactive basis along with waiting for reports from the app.

The SAM program had been piloted at a single station since April and is now being expanded through the entire subway system. But it only works on subway platforms and at subway stations and Myers was forced to defend the app’s reliability during a second demonstration, when no announcement came.

Myers insisted he hadn’t submitted the form on the Safe TTC app on the second attempt.

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This is the latest step in increasing public safety on the transit system, which, despite fewer incidents, is still struggling with public perceptions it’s unsafe. Last week the TTC Board pushed ahead with plans to pilot steel barriers to be installed on subway platforms, despite providing no evidence they’ve increased safety in New York’s subway system.

Another program using artificial intelligence is also being tested with the intention of reducing subway track intrusions by training CCTV cameras to notice social patterns.

This latest initiative with the Safe TTC app is being met with mixed response from transit users. Some told Global News it would still be too slow reporting problems, while other users said an announcement is going to do little for those already aware they’re breaking the rules.

Transit advocates also expressed concern over the increase of surveillance at the risk of public privacy. TTC Riders member Josel Angelica said the TTC should be hiring more front-line staff to proactively approach rule-breakers instead.

“When there are more visible staff on the platforms, they can see what is happening and they could address it by calling in the person, rather than calling them out,” she said.