Nova Scotia Election: Pictou West

PC MLA Karla MacFarlane, who was the interim leader of the party in 2018, is the incumbent.
Riding background
The riding is made up of much of the western part of Pictou County to the River John.
Manufacturing, as well as a pulp and paper factory are large employers in the riding. Agriculture, tourism and forestry are other major industries in the district.
Candidates
Liberal: Mary Wooldridge-Elliott
- Currently a municipal councillor in the area and serves on eight committees
- Spent 20 years working in retail and has been a bus driver for Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education for 19 years
Progressive Conservative: Karla MacFarlane (incumbent)
- First elected as MLA for the riding in 2013
- Currently the caucus chair and was interim leader of the party in 2018 when Jamie Baillie resigned, until Tim Houston was elected leader
NDP: Rick Parker
- Volunteers with CHAD Transit and the Pictou/north Colchester Federation of Agriculture
Green: Clare Brett
Independent: John A Clark
History
Karla MacFarlane won the riding with 40.10 per cent of the vote in 2013, unseating long-time NDP MLA and cabinet minister Charlie Parker. In the 2017 election, she was re-elected with 62.44 per cent of the vote.
