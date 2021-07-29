Nova Scotia Election: Lunenburg

Send this page to someone via email

The riding has elected an MLA from the winning party in the last four elections.

Riding background

The South Shore riding includes the towns of Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, New Germany, Riverport, and Blockhouse.

The riding includes several tourist hotspots and is especially busy with visitors over the summer. Ther industries include fishing and boat building.

Candidates

Liberal: Suzanne Lohnes-Croft (incumbent)

First elected as MLA for Lunenburg in 2013

Served as Deputy Speaker and has been assistant to the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Prior to politics, she worked as an educator

Progressive Conservative: Susan Margaret Corkum-Greek

General manager of the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance. Before that, she managed the tall ship Picton Castle and The Dory Shop Boatyard

Executive director of the Lunenburg Board of Trade and was a local journalist

NDP: Alison Smith

Works as a researcher for the Nova Scotia NDP

A writer and community advocate who is an active member of the arts community.

Green: Thomas Trappenberg

A professor at Dalhousie University’s faculty of computer science and the former leader of the Green Party of Nova Scotia (from 2016 until April 2021)

Ran in the Clayton Park West riding in the 2017 provincial election

His son, Kai Trappenberg, is running in Halifax Needham

Atlantica: John Giannakos

History

The riding has flip flopped between all three major parties in the last two decades. Prior to 2013, the riding was held by the NDP in 2009, while the PCs held the riding for four consecutive elections from 1998 to 2009

