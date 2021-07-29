Nova Scotia Election: Colchester North

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal cabinet minister Karen Casey, who was first elected as a PC member in 2006, is not running in this election.

Riding background

The riding encompasses the northern half of Colchester County. Its boundaries include Tatamagouche, Debert and Great Village.

Fishing, forestry and farming are three main industries in this riding, with tourist attractions like the Bay of Fundy, the Anna Swan Museum and Balmoral Grist Mill Museum.

Candidates

Liberal: Merlyn Smith

Operations manager and health and safety officer for a “Nova Scotia retail gas and convenience company”

Has been a member of the Valley-Kempton and District Fire Brigade for 27 years, and is currently captain

Has been president of the Colchester Fire Fighters Association for the past 22 years

Progressive Conservative: Tom Taggart

Spent more than 12 years in municipal government and serves on the board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Became a spokesperson for the area after the 2020 shooting spree in Portapique

NDP: Sean Foley

Worked for 30 years with Nova Scotia Health Authority’s environmental services department in Truro

Has been a volunteer member of the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade for 31 years

Vice-president of CUPE Local 8920 and the northern zone vice-president for CUPE

Green: Ivan Drouin

Spent 30 years in health care as a psychologist and addictions/mental health director

A founding member of Living Earth Council, an organization promoting sustainable change in Truro and surrounding communities

Previously ran for the Greens in the 2020 Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River by-election

Atlantica: Stephan Sante

History

Karen Casey was elected as a Progressive Conservative in the 2006 election. She crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus in 2011 and was re-elected in 2013.

During her time as an MLA, she was deputy premier, Minister of Education and Minister of Finance. Casey announced in January of this year that she will not be running.