Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Cole Harbour-Dartmouth is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Cole Harbour-Dartmouth is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

Riding background

This is a new riding that incorporates parts of the former ridings of Dartmouth South, Cole Harbour-Portland Valley and Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.

The riding is mostly residential.

Candidates

Liberal: Lorelei Nicoll

  • Served for 12 years as a Halifax Regional Municipality councillor
  • Was the municipality’s second female deputy mayor

Progressive Conservative: Karina Sanford

  • President of the Cole Harbour and Area Business Association, and a real estate entrepreneur

NDP: Melody Pentland

  • An assistant in a physician’s office
  • Formerly worked in medical management, and has experience in both human and veterinary medicine

Green: Rana Zaman

  • Ran for the NDP in the Clayton Park West riding in 2017
  • Won a provincial volunteer award for her work in 2017. She helped found the United for One Association — a group focused on helping refugees
  • Zaman was set to run for the NDP in the 2019 federal election, but the party let her go following tweets about Palestine and Israel it deemed “unacceptable”

History

