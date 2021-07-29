Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

This is a new riding that incorporates parts of the former ridings of Dartmouth South, Cole Harbour-Portland Valley and Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.

The riding is mostly residential.

Candidates

Liberal: Lorelei Nicoll

Served for 12 years as a Halifax Regional Municipality councillor

Was the municipality’s second female deputy mayor

Progressive Conservative: Karina Sanford

President of the Cole Harbour and Area Business Association, and a real estate entrepreneur

NDP: Melody Pentland

An assistant in a physician’s office

Formerly worked in medical management, and has experience in both human and veterinary medicine

Green: Rana Zaman

Ran for the NDP in the Clayton Park West riding in 2017

Won a provincial volunteer award for her work in 2017. She helped found the United for One Association — a group focused on helping refugees

Zaman was set to run for the NDP in the 2019 federal election, but the party let her go following tweets about Palestine and Israel it deemed “unacceptable”

History

–

