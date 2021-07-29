Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

Riding background
This is a new riding that incorporates parts of the former ridings of Dartmouth South, Cole Harbour-Portland Valley and Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.
The riding is mostly residential.
Candidates
Liberal: Lorelei Nicoll
- Served for 12 years as a Halifax Regional Municipality councillor
- Was the municipality’s second female deputy mayor
Progressive Conservative: Karina Sanford
Trending Stories
- President of the Cole Harbour and Area Business Association, and a real estate entrepreneur
NDP: Melody Pentland
- An assistant in a physician’s office
- Formerly worked in medical management, and has experience in both human and veterinary medicine
Green: Rana Zaman
- Ran for the NDP in the Clayton Park West riding in 2017
- Won a provincial volunteer award for her work in 2017. She helped found the United for One Association — a group focused on helping refugees
- Zaman was set to run for the NDP in the 2019 federal election, but the party let her go following tweets about Palestine and Israel it deemed “unacceptable”
History
–
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments