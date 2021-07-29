SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Sydney-Membertou

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

The boundaries have been re-drawn in this riding. The former district included Whitney Pier.

Riding background

The riding includes most of the city of Sydney. The Membertou First Nation is also part of the riding.

Sydney is the largest urban centre of Cape Breton. The district’s main industry is the service and trade sector.

Candidates

Liberal: Derek Mombourquette (incumbent)

  • First elected as the MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier in a by-election in 2015 and was re-elected in 2017
  • Served as the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Minister of Lands and Forestry
  • Prior to becoming an MLA, he was a municipal councillor
Progressive Conservative: Pauline Singer

  • Manager of the Cape Breton Farmers Market
  • Worked in the insurance industry for a decade and served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves for six years

NDP: Madonna Doucette

  • Works with the Youth Project, where she offers educational workshops and queer support
  • A past employee of Ally Centre of Cape Breton, and is an advocate for women’s rights, gender equality, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and child poverty prevention

History

Liberal Derek Mombourquette won the seat in a 2015 by-election, where the NDP’s Madonna Doucette came in second, after the NDP’s Gordie Gosse resigned due to health reasons. Gosse had served as MLA for the area from 2003 to 2015, and died of cancer in November 2019.

