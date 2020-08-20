New Brunswick election: Full ridings list

Here is a full list of the 49 ridings in the New Brunswick provincial election, including a link to the riding page with more details.
Find out who the incumbent candidate is, who’s running against them, and the riding’s voting history.
Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage
Each riding lists the candidates who are officially nominated by the party and will be updated as candidates are identified and nominated.
- Restigouche West
- Campbellton-Dalhousie
- Restigouche-Chaleur
- Bathurst West-Beresford
- Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore
- Caraquet
- Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou
- Tracadie-Sheila
- Miramichi Bay-Neguac
- Miramichi
- Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin
- Kent North
- Kent South
- Shediac Bay-Dieppe
- Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé
- Memramcook-Tantramar
- Dieppe
- Moncton East
- Moncton Centre
- Moncton South
- Moncton Northwest
- Moncton Southwest
- Riverview
- Albert
- Gagetown-Petitcodiac
- Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins
- Hampton
- Quispamsis
- Rothesay
- Saint John East
- Portland-Simonds
- Saint John Harbour
- Saint John Lancaster
- Kings Centre
- Fundy-The-Isles Saint John West
- Saint Croix
- Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton
- Fredericton-Grand Lake
- New Maryland-Sunbury
- Fredericton South
- Fredericton North
- Fredericton-York
- Fredericton West-Hanwell
- Carleton-York
- Carleton
- Carleton-Victoria
- Victoria-La Vallée
- Edmundston-Madawaska Centre
- Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston
