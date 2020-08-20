Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election: Full ridings list

By Alexander Quon Global News
Election announcement ‘both a surprise and not a surprise’: politics expert
WATCH: As New Brunswick shifts into campaigning with the official call Monday, Callum Smith looks into how an election will look -- and what political experts are saying about the idea of a provincial election in the midst of a pandemic.

Here is a full list of the 49 ridings in the New Brunswick provincial election, including a link to the riding page with more details.

Find out who the incumbent candidate is, who’s running against them, and the riding’s voting history.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Each riding lists the candidates who are officially nominated by the party and will be updated as candidates are identified and nominated.

  1. Restigouche West
  2. Campbellton-Dalhousie
  3. Restigouche-Chaleur
  4. Bathurst West-Beresford
  5. Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore
  6. Caraquet
  7. Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou
  8. Tracadie-Sheila
  9. Miramichi Bay-Neguac
  10. Miramichi
  11. Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin
  12. Kent North
  13. Kent South
  14. Shediac Bay-Dieppe
  15. Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé
  16. Memramcook-Tantramar
  17. Dieppe
  18. Moncton East
  19. Moncton Centre
  20. Moncton South
  21. Moncton Northwest
  22. Moncton Southwest
  23. Riverview
  24. Albert
  25. Gagetown-Petitcodiac
  26. Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins
  27. Hampton
  28. Quispamsis
  29. Rothesay
  30. Saint John East
  31. Portland-Simonds
  32. Saint John Harbour
  33. Saint John Lancaster
  34. Kings Centre
  35. Fundy-The-Isles Saint John West
  36. Saint Croix
  37. Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton
  38. Fredericton-Grand Lake
  39. New Maryland-Sunbury
  40. Fredericton South
  41. Fredericton North
  42. Fredericton-York
  43. Fredericton West-Hanwell
  44. Carleton-York
  45. Carleton
  46. Carleton-Victoria
  47. Victoria-La Vallée
  48. Edmundston-Madawaska Centre
  49. Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston
Trending Stories
Premier Blaine Higgs calls New Brunswick election
Premier Blaine Higgs calls New Brunswick election
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionKris AustinPeople's AllianceKevin VickersNew Brunswick Liberal PartyNew Brunswick Election 2020New Brunswick RidingsNew Brunswick Green PartyNew Brunswick Progressive Conservative
Flyers
More weekly flyers