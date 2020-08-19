New Brunswick election: Hampton

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Hampton was created as a new riding during the 2013 redistricting process from parts of former districts Hampton-Kings, Kings East, Saint John Fundy, Quispamsis, Rothesay and Saint John East.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative: Gary Crossman (incumbent)

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance:

History

2018

PC incumbent Gary Crossman retained his seat with 49.2 per cent of the vote.

Crossman defeated Liberal candidate Carley Parish, who earned 19.3 per cent of the vote, and Dana Hansen of the People’s Alliance, who raked in 16.5 per cent.

2014

Bev Harrison, a former PC MLA who represented Hampton-Kings in 1978, 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2013, had initially said he would not run in the 2014 election but later announced he would run as an NDP candidate in the newly formed Hampton district.

Harrison would be defeated by PC candidate Gary Crossman, who won with 38.7 per cent of the vote. Harrison earned 26 per cent of the vote.

2010

Hampton-Kings, Kings East, Saint John Fundy, Quispamsis, Rothesay and Saint John East all elected PC candidates in the 2010 general election.