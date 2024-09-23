‘I’m playing the sidelines’: Unhappy N. B. Tories sit out this election

Send this page to someone via email

Jason Sully would normally spend the first weekend of a provincial election period immersed in campaign logistics — knocking on doors, organizing volunteers and all the other behind-the-scenes work involved in getting candidates elected.

In past years he would have been tackling these tasks on behalf of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party, which he has supported since 1998 and is seeking a third consecutive mandate to govern the province.

But Sully, who once worked for a former minister in party leader Blaine Higgs’s cabinet, said this year will be different.

“I feel that Blaine Higgs is not the right leader for the Progressive Conservative party,” said Sully, adding he would not be volunteering for the party or putting up a candidate sign in his lawn in his riding of Quispamsis, which Higgs currently represents.

The Tory leader has faced critiques about his leadership style during his six years at the party helm and has been described as a micromanager.

Story continues below advertisement

But critiques gave way to active dissent in the Tory caucus after Higgs introduced changes to the province’s policy on gender identity in schools in June 2023, with the new rules requiring students to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns.

0:45 Voters in New Brunswick head to the polls on Oct. 21

Six Tory ministers sided with the opposition Liberals and voted against the measure, asking the Child and Youth Advocate to review the changes to Policy 713. Among them was Dorothy Shephard, Sully’s former boss, who stepped down from her role as social development minister after voting against the bill.

Neither Shephard nor the other five ministers who broke ranks on the vote — Trevor Holder, Jeff Carr, Ross Wetmore, Andrea Anderson-Mason and Daniel Allain — are seeking re-election.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Higgs remains a divisive figure within the party, and Sully isn’t the only former loyalist who plans to change allegiance when voters go to the polls on Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Marc Savoie, former president of the Moncton East riding association, described himself as a Progressive Conservative at heart but said he cannot support what he sees as the party’s “ultraconservative” direction.

“I’m playing the sidelines this year,” said Savoie, who has been a party member for four decades. “The party right now doesn’t represent me.”

1:55 New Brunswick election: Higgs went to ‘very dark place’ with Liberal joke, opponent says

He can’t see himself casting a vote for the Tories this year, he said. In his heart of hearts, he said he hopes Higgs loses but “in reality, I think it’s tighter than I’m hoping.”

The Tories have struggled to find a full slate of candidates to run this year and are currently fielding contenders in 44 of the province’s 49 ridings.

But Doug Williams, Progressive Conservative executive director, said the party is excited about those who are running.

Story continues below advertisement

“These new faces are bringing fresh energy and excitement to the party, as well as new volunteers and donors to power our election campaign,” he said in a statement.

“The Progressive Conservative party is a big-tent party, so it’s natural that we have members who disagree. While a small number of folks may choose to sit this one out, now that the writ has dropped we are seeing the Progressive Conservative family come together.”

Some who have publicly clashed with Higgs remain committed to the party.

One is Allain, who was minister of local government before being bounced from his role for voting against changes made to Policy 713.

Allain issued a statement last week saying be plans to vote Tory and has been helping the party’s candidate for Moncton South, Greg Turner.

“I’m also proud of my work with the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick,” Allain said. “This party has played an important role in my life. My support and commitment to the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick is unwavering.”

Roger Leger, once a party executive, was washing his house windows on Saturday afternoon rather than being caught up in campaign frenzy.

“I don’t even know who the candidates are in my riding yet,” he said of this year’s race.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Frederictonians react to provincial election

He said he’s been paying attention to the Tories’ activities, including recent calls for volunteers, but still hasn’t decided how to cast his ballot.

“I’ve been voting conservative for close to 50 years, half a century. So this year, I have a dilemma.”

Carr, for his part, issued a brief statement saying he was “not campaigning” for any candidate this year but staying silent on his voting intentions.

John Williston, who stepped down in April as regional vice-president of the Moncton-area riding of Westmorland Albert, said it is “disheartening” to sit out this election.

“Unfortunately, I cannot support the party at this point,” said Williston, who spearheaded an unsuccessful effort to trigger a leadership review for Higgs.

Sully said a leader doesn’t define an entire party, defining them instead as a “page in time.”

Story continues below advertisement

But that perspective doesn’t change his plan when it comes to Higgs and the party he leads.

“Folks who live in other Progressive Conservative ridings … your candidate in your neighbourhood or in your riding may be a nice person, they may be a friend, they may be a family member, you may serve with them at the community organization, but a vote for your local PC candidate is a vote for Blaine Higgs.”

Election day itself will look different for Sully, too — he said he plans to spend the night sharing popcorn and beer with friends.