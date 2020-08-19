New Brunswick election: New Maryland-Sunbury

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

A mixture of suburban and rural communities, the New Maryland-Sunbury riding sits primarily outside of Fredericton.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance:

History

2018

PC incumbent Jeff Carr defeated a full slate of challengers in the 2018 election, winning 41.2 per cent of the vote.

Carr defeated Morris Shannon of the People’s Alliance and Liberal candidate Alex Scholten, both of whom earned 23.7 per cent of the vote.

2014

The 2013 redistricting saw a slight change for New Maryland-Sunbury West, which took in much of the southern portion of Sunbury County. As a result, its name was changed to New Maryland-Sunbury.

Incumbent Tory candidate Jack Carr chose not to reoffer in the 2014 election. Instead, his elder brother Jeff Carr ran for the seat.

Jeff Carr won, taking 41 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal and NDP challengers who earned 31 per cent and 21.6 per cent of the vote, respectively.

2010

The district of New Maryland-Sunbury West had voted PC consistently since 1999 and the 2010 election was no different.

Incumbent Jack Carr, who won the seat in a 2008 by-election, once again took riding. He earned 63.6 per cent of the vote in the 2010 election.