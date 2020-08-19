New Brunswick election: Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Since 1999 the district has reliably elected a PC candidate.

This district went mostly unchanged in the 2013 redistricting process, only adding the Salisbury area and more of the Riverview district.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Rod Cumberland

Independent:

History

2018

PC incumbent Brian Keirstead was defeated by Mike Holland in the riding’s Tory party nomination race. Holland would go on to carry the riding for the Tories, pulling in 42.8 per cent of the vote.

Holland defeated Liberal candidate Catherine Black, who earned 21.8 per cent of the vote, and Sharon Buchanan, candidate for the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, who earned 19 per cent.

2014

PC incumbent Wayne Steeves chose not to re-offer in the 2014 election and was replaced by candidate Brian Keirstead.

Keirstead won the seat with 40.8 per cent of the vote and defeated Liberal candidate Terry Keating, who earned 28.3 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC incumbent Wayne Steeves retained the seat for the Tories in 2010.

Steeves easily defeated the rest of the field, earning 62.3 per cent of the vote.