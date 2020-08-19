New Brunswick Election: Restigouche West

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

This riding is in northern New Brunswick and includes the communities of Atholville, Balmoral, Eel River Crossing, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin and Tide Head.

Candidates

Liberal: Gilles LePage (incumbent)

Served as the minister of labour, employment and population growth.

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

History:

2018

Liberal incumbent Gilles LePage retained his seat in the 2018 election by winning 52.5 per cent of the vote.

LePage defeated Green candidate Charles Thériault, who earned 31.5 per cent of the vote, and PC candidate David Moreau, who raked in 11.9 per cent of the vote.

2014

Restigouche West was a new riding created as a result of a redistricting process in 2013.

The new riding included sections of two former provincial ridings: Campbellton-Restigouche Centre and Restigouche-la-Vallee. Both were held by PC MLAs before 2014.

In 2014, LePage won with 58 per cent of the vote, defeating Martine Coulombe, PC incumbent for the former Restigouche-la-Valee, who got only 20.1 per cent of the vote.

Thériault, running as an independent candidate, took 17.8 per cent of the vote, and NDP candidate Gilles Cyr captured 4.1 per cent.

2010

In 2010, Campbellton-Restigouche Centre and Restigouche-la-Vallee elected Progressive Conservative MLAs. Both were new to politics and defeated Liberal incumbents.

Coulombe defeated Liberal Burt Paulin in Restigouche-la-Vallee and Greg Davis defeated Liberal Roy Boudreau in Campbellton-Restigouche Centre.