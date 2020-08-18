New Brunswick election: Moncton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process resulted in the creation of the new Moncton Centre riding. The district incorporated portions of the former ridings of Moncton East and Moncton North.

History

2018

Liberal candidate Rob McKee won the seat with 43.6 per cent of the vote.

McKee defeated independent candidate Chris Collins, who had been suspended from the Liberal caucus after harassment allegations came to light in April 2018.

Collins, who had served as the Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature, earned 19.4 per cent of the vote.

2014

The 2014 election saw two sitting MLAs compete for the newly formed district of Moncton Centre.

Chris Collins, Liberal incumbent for Moncton East, faced off against Marie-Claude Blais, PC incumbent for Moncton North.

Blais had served in the positions of Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Minister of Education in the David Alward government.

Collins would go on to defeat Blais and take the new seat. Collins earned 53 per cent of the vote while Blais earned 25 per cent.

2010

Liberal incumbent Chris Collins retained the seat of Moncton East in the 2010 election, defeating PC candidate Karen Nelson.

Tory candidate Marie-Claude Blais defeated Liberal candidate Kevin Robart in Moncton North during the 2010 election.

Liberal Mike Murphy, the incumbent for Moncton North, chose not to re-offer for the 2010 election.