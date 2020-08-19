New Brunswick election: Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The district encompasses part of the former districts of Woodstock and the southern parts of the now-defunct Carleton. It includes the town of Hartland.

Both had traditionally voted Conservative, with the result being replicated in the newly-created district in the 2014 general election and a 2015 by-election.

The trend of election Conservative candidates continued in 2018.

Candidates

Green: Greg Crouse

Crouse was an NDP candidate in the 2015 by-election and earned 3.95 per cent of the vote.

People’s Alliance: Graham Gill

History

2018

Progressive Conservative incumbent candidate Stewart Fairgrieve won 39.6 per cent of the vote.

2015 by-election

A by-election was held on Oct. 5, 2015, after David Alward resigned from the legislature on May 22, 2015.

Progressive Conservative candidate Stewart Fairgrieve won 49.9 per cent of the vote, defeating a slate of candidates, including Liberal candidate Courtney Keenan who earned 33.5 per cent of the vote.

2014

Carleton was reformed under the 2013 electoral redistricting with then-premier and PC Leader David Alward being the first to win the riding, earning 56.8 per cent of the vote.

However, as a result of his government’s defeat, Alward would announce his resignation as leader of the party.

Blaine Higgs would later win the Tory leadership.

2010

Former districts Woodstock and Carleton both went to the PCs in the 2010 election, with then-premier David Alward winning Woodstock and Dale Graham winning Carleton.