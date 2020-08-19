New Brunswick election: Fredericton-York

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Fredericton-York was created as part of the 2013 redistricting out of three former ridings: Fredericton-Fort Naswaak, Fredericton-Nashwaaksis and York North.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Rick DeSaulniers (incumbent)

KISS N.B.:

History

2018

People’s Alliance candidate Rick DeSaulniers won with 33.7 per cent of the vote, beating PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald in a near-three per cent difference.

2014

York North PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald won the newly created Fredericton-York seat with 35.4 per cent of the vote in 2014.

2010

MacDonald won the riding of Mactaquac in 1999 and York North in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

Fredericton-Fort Naswaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis flipped in the 2010 election from Liberal to PC.