New Brunswick election: Fredericton-York

Riding background
Fredericton-York was created as part of the 2013 redistricting out of three former ridings: Fredericton-Fort Naswaak, Fredericton-Nashwaaksis and York North.
Candidates
Liberal:
Progressive Conservative:
NDP:
Green:
People’s Alliance: Rick DeSaulniers (incumbent)
KISS N.B.:
History
2018
People’s Alliance candidate Rick DeSaulniers won with 33.7 per cent of the vote, beating PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald in a near-three per cent difference.
2014
York North PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald won the newly created Fredericton-York seat with 35.4 per cent of the vote in 2014.
2010
MacDonald won the riding of Mactaquac in 1999 and York North in 2003, 2006 and 2010.
Fredericton-Fort Naswaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis flipped in the 2010 election from Liberal to PC.
