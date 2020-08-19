New Brunswick election: Fredericton North

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Fredericton North was created out of the former ridings of Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis as part of the 2013 redistricting process.

Liberal Stephen Horsman has represented the riding since it was created in 2013.

Candidates

Liberal: Stephen Horsman (incumbent)

Served as minister of public safety and minister of justice

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green: Luke Randall

People’s Alliance: Allen Price

History

2018

Liberal incumbent Horsman retained the seat in the 2018 election by winning 31.6 per cent of the vote.

Horsman defeated PC candidate Jill Green, who earned 28.2 per cent of the vote, People’s Alliance candidate Lynn King, who brought in 21.4 per cent of the vote, and Green candidate Tamara White, who earned 17 per cent of the vote.

2014

Horsman defeated PC candidate Troy Lifford, who’d served as MLA for Fredericton-Nashwaaksis, with 33.6 per cent of the vote. Lifford earned 31.7 per cent of the vote in the tightly run campaign.

2010

Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Fredericton Nashwaaksis went to the Liberals in 2006 but flipped in the 2010 election.

Lifford won Fredericton-Nashwaaksis in 2010 with 47.6 per cent of the vote. Pam Lynch won Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak with 47.3 per cent, defeating then-Liberal cabinet minister Kelly Lamrock.