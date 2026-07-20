Premier Ford apologizes for hotel expenses claimed by his MPPs

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford is apologizing after members of his cabinet and party claimed thousands of dollars in hotel expenses to stay in downtown Toronto rather than drive home at the end of the workday.

Stan Cho, the now-former minister of tourism, charged more than $16,000 to the taxpayer for hotels despite living six kilometres from Queen’s Park, while three Brampton and Mississauga MPPs charged more than $15,000 each over three years.

Addressing the spending scandal on Monday morning, Premier Ford offered an apology.

“So we’re going to make sure that we put a microscope on this and it won’t happen again,” he said. “I apologize for it even happening in the first place. It’s very frustrating … to say the least.”

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The apology comes days after Cho resigned and acknowledged the hotel spending was a “mistake,” saying he had paid back the full amount he claimed.

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It’s not clear if other MPPs who charged for hotels have returned the money.

Three Peel Region MPPs who all have senior roles within the government as either ministers or parliamentary assistants charged similar or higher amounts than Cho.

Charmaine Williams claimed $15,865 for Toronto hotels, while Nina Tangri spent $18,976. In three years, Hardeep Grewal charged the legislature $27,275.

The trio represent ridings in Mississauga between 35 and 45 km from Queen’s Park

On Monday, Ford reiterated that those MPPs, along with other members of his party who used the benefit, were being required to repay the legislature.

“They’re all paying it back, and it’s unacceptable,” the premier added. “If you guys think for a second I’m happy about this, you’re wrong. It’s unacceptable. They’re all paying it back. As simple as that.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, however, said Ford was ultimately responsible for the culture in his party.

“Doug Ford sets the tone for his caucus,” she wrote in a statement.

“Clearly, MPPs who have spent tens of thousands of tax dollars to fund their lavish lifestyle continue to have his confidence, but what else can you expect from a Premier who tried to buy himself a private jet on the people’s dime?”