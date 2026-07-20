Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Vgnat
    July 20, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    She sure is appealing to her base and will do ANYTHING to keep her job, sadly

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Elections Alberta opens applications for special referendum mail-in ballots

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2026 3:25 pm
1 min read
Supporters carry boxes of signatures to submit for a separation referendum to Elections Alberta in Edmonton, on Monday, May 4, 2026. View image in full screen
Supporters carry boxes of signatures to submit for a separation referendum to Elections Alberta in Edmonton, on Monday, May 4, 2026. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Online applications to vote by mail in the Alberta referendum this upcoming October are now open.

Premier Danielle Smith is putting 10 questions on the Oct. 19 ballot, including whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on secession.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Albertans will also be asked to weigh in on questions of constitutional and immigration reform.

Applications for mail-in ballots close Oct. 9, and voters have until Oct. 16 to return the envelopes by mail, with photocopies of their identification.

Advance voting around the province runs between Oct. 13 and 17.

Elections Alberta says it has so far received about 22,000 job applications as part of an unprecedented hiring spree aimed at recruiting 60,000 workers needed to hold the vote.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices