Elections Alberta opens applications for special referendum mail-in ballots

Send this page to someone via email

Online applications to vote by mail in the Alberta referendum this upcoming October are now open.

Premier Danielle Smith is putting 10 questions on the Oct. 19 ballot, including whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on secession.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Albertans will also be asked to weigh in on questions of constitutional and immigration reform.

Applications for mail-in ballots close Oct. 9, and voters have until Oct. 16 to return the envelopes by mail, with photocopies of their identification.

Advance voting around the province runs between Oct. 13 and 17.

Elections Alberta says it has so far received about 22,000 job applications as part of an unprecedented hiring spree aimed at recruiting 60,000 workers needed to hold the vote.