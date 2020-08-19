New Brunswick election: Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

As part of the 2013 redistricting, Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton was formed from two different ridings: Fredericton-Lincoln and Oromocto.

Both of the former ridings voted PC in 2010 and the new riding continued that trend in 2014 and 2018.

Candidates

History

2018

Jody Carr who had served a New Brunswick MLA for nearly two decades chose not to reoffer in 2018.

Instead, PC candidate Mary Wilson won with 32 per cent of the vote.

She defeated Liberal candidate John Fife who earned 30.7 per cent of the vote and Craig Rector of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, who earned 23.2 per cent of the vote.

2014

Candidate Jody Carr won the newly formed riding with 42 per cent of the vote in 2014, defeating Liberal candidate Trisha Hoyt, who earned 35 per cent of the vote.

2010

Fredericton-Lincoln elected Tory candidate Craig Leonard in 2010, which saw him defeat the former business minister and Liberal incumbent Greg Byrne.

Leonard won with 39.6 per cent of the vote while Greg Byrne earned 36 per cent.

The riding of Ormocto has consistently voted PC since Jody Carr was first elected in 1999. He won the seat again in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

In 2010, Carr earned 81.2 per cent of the vote, easily defeating the Liberal and NDP candidates.