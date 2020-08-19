New Brunswick election: Fredericton West-Hanwell

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Fredericton West-Hanwell district includes the southwestern part of Fredericton and neighbouring communities of Hanwell and Kingsclear and the Kingsclear First Nation.

The districts that formed Fredericton West-Hanwell have traditionally voted Tory. That trend continued in 2014 and 2018.

Candidates

Liberal: Chris Duffet

He launched Terra Consultants, a small IT service centre in Fredericton in 1995. It is now a computer sales and service company, with a large-format graphics division.

Duffet was uncontested for the Fredericton West-Hanwell MLA candidacy.

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People's Alliance:

KISS N.B.:

History

2018

Progressive Conservative candidate Dominic Cardy, who ran for NDP in 2014, won with 31.8 per cent of the vote defeating Liberal Cindy Miles.

2014

Fredericton West-Hanwell was created from former ridings York and Fredericton-Silverwood as part of the 2013 redistricting.

Brian Macdonald defeated then-NDP leader Dominic Cardy in the riding, winning 35.2 per cent of the vote compared to Cardy’s 29.7 per cent.

2010

Former districts Fredericton-Silverwood and York went to the PCs in the 2010 election.

Carl Urquhart won the York riding with 56.2 per cent of the vote, while Brian Macdonald won Fredericton-Silverwood with 38.5 per cent of the vote. Macdonald defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Miles, who earned 32.7 per cent of the vote.

