Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick election: Madawaska les Lacs-Edmundston

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 6:03 pm
Global News

Riding background

This riding encompasses portions of former ridings of Madawaska-les-Lacs, Edmundston-Saint-Basile and Restigouche-la-Vallee.

From 1995 to 2009, the area voted in PC MLA Jeannot Volpé in every election.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

History

2018

Incumbent Liberal candidate Francine Landry won the district with 58.9 per cent of the vote.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

After taking a 15-year break from public office, PC candidate Jeannot Volpé ran once again. He got 25.7 per cent of the vote.

2014

A portion of Edmundston was added to the district in 2013, and it was renamed to Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston.

Despite being a traditionally safe riding for the PCs, 2014 saw Liberal Francine Landry take the newly-realigned district with 56.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Tory incumbent Yvon Bonefant.

2010
Jeannot Volpé took a break from his political career. The then-minister decided to not reoffer in the 2010 election, and instead, Yvon Bonefant won the riding for the Tories with 54.1 per cent of the vote.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionKris AustinKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020New Brunswick Ridings
Flyers
More weekly flyers