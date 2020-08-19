New Brunswick election: Madawaska les Lacs-Edmundston

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

This riding encompasses portions of former ridings of Madawaska-les-Lacs, Edmundston-Saint-Basile and Restigouche-la-Vallee.

From 1995 to 2009, the area voted in PC MLA Jeannot Volpé in every election.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

History

2018

Incumbent Liberal candidate Francine Landry won the district with 58.9 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

After taking a 15-year break from public office, PC candidate Jeannot Volpé ran once again. He got 25.7 per cent of the vote.

2014

A portion of Edmundston was added to the district in 2013, and it was renamed to Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston.

Despite being a traditionally safe riding for the PCs, 2014 saw Liberal Francine Landry take the newly-realigned district with 56.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Tory incumbent Yvon Bonefant.

2010

Jeannot Volpé took a break from his political career. The then-minister decided to not reoffer in the 2010 election, and instead, Yvon Bonefant won the riding for the Tories with 54.1 per cent of the vote.