New Brunswick election: Riverview

Riding background

Since 1999, the urban riding of Riverview has reliably elected a PC candidate.

The boundaries of the Riverview district are the Gunningsville Bridge on the east, the Rivergarden Estates Mobile Home Park on the west and the Petitcodiac River on the north.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Troy Bertiet

History

2018

PC incumbent Bruce Fitch once again retained his seat in the 2018 election.

He won 49 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Brent Mazerolle, who earned 27.2 per cent.

2014

Fitch retained his seat in the 2014 election, winning with 52.7 per cent of the vote.

2010

Fitch retained his seat in the 2010 election, winning with 62.9 per cent of the vote.