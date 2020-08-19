New Brunswick election: Riverview

Riding background
Since 1999, the urban riding of Riverview has reliably elected a PC candidate.
The boundaries of the Riverview district are the Gunningsville Bridge on the east, the Rivergarden Estates Mobile Home Park on the west and the Petitcodiac River on the north.
Candidates
Liberal:
Progressive Conservative:
NDP:
Green:
People’s Alliance: Troy Bertiet
History
2018
PC incumbent Bruce Fitch once again retained his seat in the 2018 election.
He won 49 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Brent Mazerolle, who earned 27.2 per cent.
2014
Fitch retained his seat in the 2014 election, winning with 52.7 per cent of the vote.
2010
Fitch retained his seat in the 2010 election, winning with 62.9 per cent of the vote.
