New Brunswick election: Edmundston-Madawaska Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

This riding was created in 2006 from Edmundston, and the area has voted in Progressive Conservative Madeleine Dubé in every election from 1999 to 2018 when she did not re-offer and was succeeded by a Liberal Jean-Claude D’Amours.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

History

2018

Story continues below advertisement

PC’s Madeleine Dubé did not re-offer after 19 years in office, and instead took up a position as vice-president of the Universite de Moncton’s Edmundston campus.

Liberal candidate Jean-Claude D’Amours won in a landslide with 66 per cent of the vote, beating Tory candidate Gérald Levesque.

2014

The 2013 electoral redistricting saw the district lose a portion of Edmundston while gaining rural territory. It was renamed Edmundston-Madawaska Centre.

Madeleine Dubé won the riding with 48.2 per cent of the vote, with Liberal candidate Michel LeBlond coming a close second with 44.9 per cent.

2010

The 2010 election was the final one to see candidates run in the Edmundston-Saint Basile riding.

Madeleine Dubé continued her dominant performance in the riding, raking in 75.9 per cent of the vote.