New Brunswick election: Moncton South

Riding background
Moncton South was a new riding created during the 2013 redistricting process. It contains portions of the former ridings of Moncton West and Moncton East.
The entire riding is now inside the City of Moncton and includes downtown Moncton.
Candidates
Liberal:
Progressive Conservative:
NDP:
Green:
People’s Alliance:
History
2018
Liberal incumbent Cathy Rogers won the seat with 47.4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 election.
She defeated PC candidate Moira Murphy, who earned 32 per cent of the vote.
2014
The 2014 election saw Liberal candidate Cathy Rogers defeat PC candidate Susan Stultz, the incumbent for the former riding of Moncton West.
2010
PC candidate Susan Stultz defeated Liberal candidate Anne Marie Picone Ford in the 2010 election.
Stultz earned 48.5 per cent of the vote while Ford earned 32.7 of the vote.
