New Brunswick election: Portland-Simonds

The north end of Saint John is home to the riding of Portland-Simonds.
The 2013 redistricting process saw the boundary of the riding expand farther to the south, while the riding was renamed from Saint John Portland.
Candidates
History
2018
Tory incumbent Trevor Holder retained the seat, raking in 53.3 per cent of the vote. Holder has held the seat since 1999.
Holder defeated Liberal candidate Clare Manzer who earned 28.6 per cent of the vote, NDP candidate Kim Blue who earned 7.6 per cent of the vote and Green candidate Sheila Croteau who received 7.3 per cent of the vote.
2014
PC incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat, earning 48.9 per cent of the vote. Liberal challenger Michael Butler earned 33.5 per cent of the vote.
2010
Tory incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat in the 2010 election.
He earned 50.2 per cent of the vote while the Liberal candidate, Dan Joyce, earned 35.4 per cent of the vote.
