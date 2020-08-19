New Brunswick election: Victoria-La Vallée

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The Victoria-La Vallée riding used to cover the Town of Grand Falls, Drummond and Saint-André communities. In 2013, it expanded to parts of Victoria County and north of the Aroostook River and now includes the Town of St-Leonard.

Areas in this riding have traditionally voted Liberal, with the exception of the 2010 election.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

History

2018

Liberal incumbent candidate Chuck Chiasson won with 47.2 per cent of the vote, defeating PC Danny Soucy for the second year in a row.

2014

This completely new riding was formed during the 2013 redistricting.

The newly-created Victoria-La Vallée incorporated portions of the former Victoria-Tobique, Grand Falls-Drummond-Saint-André and Restigouche-la-Vallée.

All three former ridings voted PC in 2010, but shifted Liberal when Chuck Chiasson won the seat, taking it from then-incumbent Tory MLA Danny Soucy.

Chiasson won 49.6 per cent of the vote, while Soucy earned 38 per cent.

2010

Danny Soucy won the seat in the 2010 election as part of the former Grand Falls-Drummond-Saint-André district.

Soucy took the seat from Liberal incumbent Ronald Ouellette, winning 49.2 per cent of the vote compared to Ouellette’s 43.6 per cent.

