N.B. Tory leader reviews candidate’s future after transphobic re-post emerges

The leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives says he’s looking at whether one of his candidates has a place in the party after learning he had reposted a Facebook message containing transphobic language.

Blaine Higgs was commenting Monday during an event in Saint John, N.B., on the repost of a transphobic meme by Roland Michaud, the party’s candidate in Victoria-La Vallee, that mocked physical violence against trangendered women.

Higgs says the post was missed during the vetting of Michaud’s candidacy and says he only became aware of it early on Labour Day.

He says “there’s no place for that in our party,” and added “there is no question it is not acceptable.”

Michaud is running in the Liberal-held riding in northwest New Brunswick, which includes the community of Grand Falls and a large francophone population.

The revelation of the post comes just a week before the Sept. 14 election.