New Brunswick election: Carleton-York

Riding background

The riding encompasses significant portions of the York district and parts of the now-defunct Woodstock riding.

Both districts had traditionally voted for PC candidates. That trend has continued since Carleton-York was formed in the 2013 redistricting process.

There will be no incumbent in this riding. Carl Urquhart has chosen to retire and will not re-offer in the 2020 election.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Gary Lemmon

Lemmon is a retired carpenter. He was defeated by incumbent PC Carl Urquhart in 2018.

KISS N.B.:

History

2018

PC incumbent candidate Carl Urquhart won with 37.2 per cent of the vote, beating People’s Alliance’s Gary Lemmon who got 30.8 per cent of the vote.

2014

The new riding of Carleton-York was formed as a result of the 2013 electoral redistricting.

Carl Urquhart, a former officer of the RCMP and Fredericton Police Forces, won the the seat in the 2014 election with 46.5 per cent of the vote.

2010

Former districts Woodstock and York went to the PCs in the 2010 election. Then-premier David Alward won Woodstock and Carl Urquhart won the York riding with 56.2 per cent of the vote.