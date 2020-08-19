New Brunswick election: Rothesay

Riding background
Rothesay is a mostly suburban riding that includes a portion of Saint John and Rothesay.
The district has elected a PC candidate since 1999.
Candidates
Liberal: Jason Hickey
Progressive Conservative: Ted Flemming (incumbent)
- Served as health minister
NDP:
Green:
People’s Alliance:
History
2018
Tory incumbent Ted Flemming retained his seat in the 2018 election by raking in 50 per cent of the vote.
Fleming defeated Stephanie Tomilson of the Liberals, who earned 28.2 per cent of the vote.
2014
Flemming retained his seat in the 2014 general election.
Flemming won with 45.2 per cent of the vote, while Liberal candidate Tomilson earned 27.4 per cent of the vote.
2012 byelection
Margaret-Ann Blaney resigned her seat in 2012 to become the president and chief executive officer of Efficiency New Brunswick, prompting a byelection in June 2012.
Flemming won the byelection with 38.3 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate John Wilcox, who earned 31.3 per cent of the vote.
2010
PC incumbent Blaney was re-elected in 2010, easily defeating the field of other candidates by earning 56.6 per cent of the vote.
Blaney had served in several cabinet positions in the Tory governments of Bernard Lord and David Alward.
