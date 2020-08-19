New Brunswick election: Quispamsis

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Until 2014, Quispamsis was considered a bellwether riding, having elected an MLA from the governing party every year since 1974.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative: Blaine Higgs (incumbent)

Leader of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance:

History

2018

Progressive Conservative Incumbent Blaine Higgs retained his seat in 2018, earning 56.9 per cent of the vote.

He defeated Liberal candidate Aaron Kennedy, who earned his 25.2 per cent, and Keith Porter of the People’s Alliance, who garnered 9.6 per cent.

2014

Quispamsis was relatively unchanged during the 2013 redistricting process.

Blaine Higgs held onto his seat in the 2014 election.

Higgs defeated Liberal candidate Mary Schryer with 51.4 per cent of the vote. Schryer earned 31.6 per cent

2010

Liberal incumbent Mary Schryer was defeated by PC candidate Blaine Higgs in the 2010 general election.

Higgs won with 50.7 per cent of the vote while Schryer earned 34.2 per cent of the vote.