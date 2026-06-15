Saskatchewan premier says room to make better use of trade deal with Europe

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Saskatchewan’s premier says he sees significant potential to boost economic ties with Europe as he works through a four-country trade mission.

Speaking from a major defence and security conference in Paris, Scott Moe said Monday that the existing free trade deal with the European Union has so far been underused.

He said Saskatchewan can increase energy-related exports such as nuclear fuel, along with other commodities.

“There are further opportunities for us to deepen our connections in all things mining and all things agriculture,” said Moe during a press conference.

During the trip, Moe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Czech Republic to increase trade with a focus on nuclear energy.

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The premier says he is heading next to Poland to push nuclear energy as well as mining and agricultural supplies.

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Moe said the planned expansion of the Port of Churchill in Manitoba could further improve ties.

“It has the opportunity to open up opportunities for Saskatchewan industries to access some very high value markets in the European Union, markets that today are a lot longer boat ride away.”

Moe’s visit coincided with the start of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Évian, France.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the first Canadian company has landed a contract under a defence procurement agreement Canada signed with the European Union.

While the company, Marconi Technologies, is from Montreal, Moe said there’s expansion potential for Prairie firms, too.

“Some of that manufacturing expertise that we have in the agriculture sector, the manufacturing expertise we have in the mining sector, which is global leading, is a very, very easy conversion to the defence space,” he said.

“As we see countries all increasing their investment in the defence space, this is a very great opportunity for Saskatchewan.”

Speaking before a meeting with Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ties with Canada are getting stronger.

“Indeed, we are an ocean apart, but we have never been closer than now.”