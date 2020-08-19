New Brunswick election: Kings Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The riding of Kings Centre and the ridings that helped form it in the 2013 redistricting process have consistently voted for the Progressive Conservatives.

The district includes the western and north-central parts of Kings County, including the Kingston Peninsula and the town of Grand Bay-Westfield.

Candidates

History

2018

PC incumbent Bill Oliver retained his seat by winning 43.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 election.

Oliver defeated Liberal candidate Bill Merrifield, who earned 23.6 per cent of the vote, and People’s Alliance candidate Dave Peters, who earned 19.2 per cent of the vote.

2014

Kings Centre was the result of the 2013 redistricting process. The new riding took large portions of the former Fundy-River Valley riding as well as sections of the former Hampton-Kings riding.

The two districts had reliably voted for the PCs and did so again in 2014, electing Oliver with 35.7 per cent of the vote.

2010

Jim Parrot flipped the riding of Fundy-River Valley for the PCs in 2010 after being elected with 57.5 per cent of the vote. Parrot defeated Liberal incumbent and sitting cabinet minister Jack Keir, who earned 28.8 per cent of the vote.

Bev Harrison, PC incumbent for Hampton Kings, retained his seat in 2010 with 57.5 per cent of the vote.

