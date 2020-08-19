New Brunswick election: Fredericton South

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

This district includes both the downtown and uptown areas of the south side of Fredericton.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green: David Coon (incumbent)

Leader of the Green Party

People’s Alliance:

History

2018

Green Party incumbent David Coon won the seat with 56.3 per cent of the vote. Unlike in 2014, it was not a close race.

Liberal incumbent Susan Holt earned 20.1 per cent of the vote and PC candidate Scott Smith captured 13.7 per cent.

2014

The new district of Fredericton South was created from Fredericton-Lincoln and Fredericton-Silverwood and was the only region where a third party was elected in 2014.

Coon, who was acclaimed Green Party leader in 2012, won the seat in a tight race.

Coon earned 30.7 per cent of the vote while PC candidate Craig Leonard won 26.2 per cent and Liberal Roy Wiggins earned 21.6 per cent.

2010

Fredericton-Lincoln and Fredericton-Silverwood both went to the Liberals in 2006 but flipped in the 2010 election to the PC party.

Leonard won the Fredericton-Lincoln district with 39.6 per cent of the vote, while Brian Macdonald won Fredericton-Silverwood with 38.5 per cent of the vote. Macdonald defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Miles, who earned 32.7 per cent of the vote.

