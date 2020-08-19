New Brunswick election: Saint Croix

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the riding of Charlotte-Campobello, with the addition of the McAdam area, be renamed to Saint Croix.

This riding will not have an incumbent. Greg Thompson, who won the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2018, died at the age of 72 in September 2019.

The former MP was a longtime representative for New Brunswick and was serving as the province’s minister of intergovernmental affairs when he passed away.

The seat has remained empty since Thompson’s death.

Candidates

Liberal: John Gardner

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green: Andrew Sutton

People’s Alliance:

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

History

2018

PC candidate and former MP Greg Thompson defeated Liberal incumbent John Ames in the 2018 election.

Thompson won with 39.2 per cent of the vote while Ames earned 29.4 per cent.

Joyce Wright for the People’s Alliance raked in 17.7 per cent of the vote and Donna Linton of the Green Party earned 12.6 per cent.

2014

Liberal candidate John Ames flipped what had been a reliable PC seat since 1999.

Ames defeated Tory incumbent Curtis Malloch with 41.7 per cent of the vote, compared to Malloch’s 39.2 per cent.

2010

The 2010 election saw PC candidate Curtis Malloch retain Charlotte-Campobello for the Tories after Tony Huntjens chose to not re-offer.

Story continues below advertisement

Malloch easily won the seat, earning 48.1 per cent of the vote.