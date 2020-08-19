New Brunswick election: Moncton Southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of the new riding Moncton Southwest. It incorporated portions of several former ridings including Moncton Crescent, Moncton North and Petitcodiac.

Sherry Wilson has represented this riding for the PCs since it was created in 2013.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

History

2018

PC incumbent Sherry Wilson retained her seat in 2018 with 41.7 per cent of the vote.

Wilson was in a tight race with Liberal candidate Susy Campos, who earned 38.1 per cent of the vote.

Only 253 votes separated the pair.

2014

Sherry Wilson, the PC incumbent for Petitcodiac, re-offered in 2014 and ran in the newly created district.

Wilson won a close race over Liberal candidate Tyson Milner, taking 38.8 per cent of the vote while Milner earned 35 per cent.

2010

Moncton Crescent, Moncton North and Petitcodiac all voted PC in 2010.

Sherry Wilson was elected in the Petitcodiac riding, defeating former PC cabinet minister Wally Stiles, who had crossed the floor to the Liberals and joined their cabinet.

Tory incumbent John Betts retained his seat in the Moncton Crescent riding.

PC candidate Marie-Claude Blais defeated Liberal incumbent Mike Murphy.