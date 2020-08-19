New Brunswick election: Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of a new riding: Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West.

The riding had been held by the Liberals since 2003 until PC candidate Andrea Anderson-Mason pulled off a shocker in 2018.

Candidates

History

2018

Anderson-Mason defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Doucet in one of the more shocking results in the 2018 election.

Doucet had held the seat since 2003 but only earned 30.3 per cent of the vote in 2018.

Anderson-Mason won by earning 47.6 per cent.

She defeated People’s Alliance candidate Doug Ellis, who earned 13.8 per cent of the vote, and Green candidate Romney Frances Heuff, who earned 5.9 per cent.

2014

The 2014 election saw two incumbent MLAs compete against one another in the newly created district.

Doucet, the incumbent for Charlotte-The Isles, ran against Tory candidate Jim (Doc) Parrott, the incumbent from Fundy-River Valley.

Doucet won the race, earning 62.5 per cent of the vote, while Parrott earned 25.4 per cent.

2010

Doucet retained his seat in Charlotte-The Isles with 51.36 per cent of the vote.