New Brunswick election: Saint John Lancaster

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Dorothy Shephard has held the seat in Saint John Lancaster for the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick since 2010.

Candidates

Liberal: Sharon Teare

President of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance:

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

History

2018

Story continues below advertisement

Tory incumbent Dorothy Shephard retained her seat once again in 2018. She won with 45.2 per cent of the vote.

Shephard defeated Liberal candidate Kathleen Riley-Karmanos, who earned 26 per cent of the vote and Paul Sellye of the People’s Alliance, who earned 13.9 per cent.

2014

PC incumbent Dorothy Shephard retained her seat with 39.2 per cent of the vote. She defeated Liberal challenger Peter McGuire, who earned 32.3 per cent of the vote.

Abel LeBlanc, who Shephard defeated in 2010, ran as an NDP candidate in 2014 and placed third. He earned 23 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC candidate Dorothy Shephard defeated Liberal incumbent Abel LeBlanc in the 2010 election.

LeBlanc, a former labour leader, was first elected in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006.

Shephard earned 50.8 per cent of the vote compared to LeBlanc’s 33.8 per cent