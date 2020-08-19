New Brunswick election: Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins is a rural riding that extends along the Trans-Canada Highway from Burton in the west to Steeves Mountain in the east. The riding includes Sussex, Sussex Corner and St. Martins.

Since 2006, the riding has steadfastly elected a PC candidate, but flipped between Liberal and PC from 1987 to 2006.

The 2013 redistricting saw Kings East incorporate parts of the Hampton-Kings and Saint John-Fundy ridings. Kings East was also renamed Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins.

There will be no incumbent in this riding after Bruce Northrup said he would not reoffer as the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative candidate.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance:

Independent:

History

2018

Tory incumbent Bruce Northrup won the seat with 49.5 per cent of the vote. He defeated Jim Bedford of the People’s Alliance, who won 24.3 per cent of the vote.

2014

Northrup re-offered in the 2014 election.

Northrup retained his seat, earning 49.9 per cent of the vote compared to Liberal candidate Heike MacGreor, who earned 23.2 per cent of the vote.

2010

Northrup retained his seat with 66.7 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal challenger George Horton, who earned 21.1 per cent of the vote.