New Brunswick election: Fredericton-Grand Lake

Riding background

Fredericton-Grand Lake was created in the 2013 redistricting process out of two ridings: Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Grand Lake-Gagetown.

This riding and the ridings that were placed together in the 2013 redistricting process elected Liberal and Conservative MLAs until 2018.

In that election, Fredericton-Grand Lake flipped to elect People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin.

Candidates

Liberal:

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Kris Austin (incumbent)

Leader of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick

History

2018

The election saw Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick claim the seat for the burgeoning party.

He won with 54.6 per cent of the vote in 2018, defeating PC candidate Pam Lynch who earned 27.7 per cent of the vote.

2014

Pam Lynch won the seat in an extremely tight race which saw only 73 votes separate her from Liberal candidate Sheri Shannon, who placed third.

Kris Austin, leader of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, placed second, winning 28.5 per cent of the vote compared to Lynch’s 28.8 per cent — a difference of only 26 votes.

2010

PC candidate Pam Lynch won Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak with 47.3 per cent, defeating the then-Liberal cabinet minister Kelly Lamrock.

Tory candidate Ross Wetmore won Grand Lake-Gagetown with 44.7 per cent of the vote, flipping a seat that had previously been Liberal.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin ran in the Grand Lake-Gagetown riding and earned 20 per cent of the vote.

