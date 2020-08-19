New Brunswick election: Gagetown-Petitcodiac

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw a new district created from portions of the Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert ridings.

Gagetown-Petitcodiac runs from the boundaries of Oromocto to Moncton along New Brunswick Highway 2.

The riding consists of small municipalities and unincorporated communities.

Candidates

Liberal: John Urquhart

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

People’s Alliance: Craig Rector

History

2018

PC incumbent Ross Wetmore won the riding with 45.7 per cent of the vote.

2014

Wetmore, the incumbent candidate for the now-defunct Grand Lake-Gagetown, re-offered in the new riding of Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

Wetmore would go on to win the seat, earning 44.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Liberal candidate Barak Stevens’ 33.2 per cent.

2010

Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert all voted for PC candidates in 2010.