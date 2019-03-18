Alberta election 2019: Find your riding and candidates

Albertans will be heading to the polls before the end of May for a spring election. While the provincial election has yet to be called, by law, it must be held between March 1 and May 31, 2019.
Find the full list of the 87 ridings in the Alberta election below. Each riding profile includes a list of the candidates, along with a brief history of the constituency.
We will have poll-by-poll results of each riding on election night. If you need help finding which riding you are in, use our handy riding look-up tool.
Airdrie-Cochrane
Airdrie-East
Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock
Banff-Kananaskis
Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St Paul
Brooks-Medicine Hat
Calgary-Acadia
Calgary-Beddington
Calgary-Bow
Calgary-Buffalo
Calgary-Cross
Calgary-Currie
Calgary-East
Calgary-Edgemont
Calgary-Elbow
Calgary-Falconridge
Calgary-Fish Creek
Calgary-Foothills
Calgary-Glenmore
Calgary-Hays
Calgary-Klein
Calgary-Lougheed
Calgary-McCall
Calgary-Mountain View
Calgary-North
Calgary-North East
Calgary-North West
Calgary-Peigan
Calgary-Shaw
Calgary-South East
Calgary-Varsity
Calgary-West
Camrose
Cardston-Siksika
Central Peace-Notley
Chestermere-Strathmore
Cypress-Medicine Hat
Drayton Valley-Devon
Drumheller-Stettler
Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview
Edmonton-Castle Downs
Edmonton-City Centre
Edmonton-Decore
Edmonton-Ellerslie
Edmonton-Glenora
Edmonton-Gold Bar
Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood
Edmonton-Manning
Edmonton-McClung
Edmonton-Meadows
Edmonton-Mill Woods
Edmonton-North West
Edmonton-Riverview
Edmonton-Rutherford
Edmonton-South
Edmonton-South West
Edmonton-Strathcona
Edmonton-West Henday
Edmonton-Whitemud
Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche
Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo
Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville
Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie-Wapiti
Highwood
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
Lac Ste Anne-Parkland
Lacombe-Ponoka
Leduc-Beaumont
Lesser Slave Lake
Lethbridge-East
Lethbridge-West
Livingstone-Macleod
Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin
Morinville-St Albert
Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills
Peace River
Red Deer-North
Red Deer-South
Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre
Sherwood Park
Spruce Grove-Stony Plain
St. Albert
Strathcona-Sherwood Park
Taber-Warner
Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright
