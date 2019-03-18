Alberta election 2019: Find your riding and candidates

Albertans will be heading to the polls before the end of May for a spring election. While the provincial election has yet to be called, by law, it must be held between March 1 and May 31, 2019.

Find the full list of the 87 ridings in the Alberta election below. Each riding profile includes a list of the candidates, along with a brief history of the constituency.

We will have poll-by-poll results of each riding on election night. If you need help finding which riding you are in, use our handy riding look-up tool.

Airdrie-Cochrane

Airdrie-East

Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock

Banff-Kananaskis

Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St Paul

Brooks-Medicine Hat

Calgary-Acadia

Calgary-Beddington

Calgary-Bow

Calgary-Buffalo

Calgary-Cross

Calgary-Currie

Calgary-East

Calgary-Edgemont

Calgary-Elbow

Calgary-Falconridge

Calgary-Fish Creek

Calgary-Foothills

Calgary-Glenmore

Calgary-Hays

Calgary-Klein

Calgary-Lougheed

Calgary-McCall

Calgary-Mountain View

Calgary-North

Calgary-North East

Calgary-North West

Calgary-Peigan

Calgary-Shaw

Calgary-South East

Calgary-Varsity

Calgary-West

Camrose

Cardston-Siksika

Central Peace-Notley

Chestermere-Strathmore

Cypress-Medicine Hat

Drayton Valley-Devon

Drumheller-Stettler

Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview

Edmonton-Castle Downs

Edmonton-City Centre

Edmonton-Decore

Edmonton-Ellerslie

Edmonton-Glenora

Edmonton-Gold Bar

Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood

Edmonton-Manning

Edmonton-McClung

Edmonton-Meadows

Edmonton-Mill Woods

Edmonton-North West

Edmonton-Riverview

Edmonton-Rutherford

Edmonton-South

Edmonton-South West

Edmonton-Strathcona

Edmonton-West Henday

Edmonton-Whitemud

Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche

Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville

Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie-Wapiti

Highwood

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Lac Ste Anne-Parkland

Lacombe-Ponoka

Leduc-Beaumont

Lesser Slave Lake

Lethbridge-East

Lethbridge-West

Livingstone-Macleod

Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin

Morinville-St Albert

Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills

Peace River

Red Deer-North

Red Deer-South

Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Sherwood Park

Spruce Grove-Stony Plain

St. Albert

Strathcona-Sherwood Park

Taber-Warner

Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright