Alberta election cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

Over the past several weeks, the leaders of Alberta’s political parties have been pushing their platforms in hopes of winning over voters in the April 16 election.

While there’s still a week left for candidates to earn votes ahead of election day, advance polls open Tuesday. If you’re still struggling to come to a final decision, don’t panic. Global News has prepared a quick-and-dirty breakdown of where the major parties stand on some of the biggest policy issues and what they promise to do on those files.

Central platform

All of the parties have focused on creating jobs, spurring the economy and making life more enjoyable for Albertans, but in different ways.

Here is how each party has pitched its platform.

Taxes and the economy

The Alberta NDP has said the party will not implement a sales tax. The UCP, Alberta Party and Alberta Liberals have all pledged to cut the corporate income tax rate.

Health care

The Alberta NDP has pledged to invest more in health care to add more long-term beds for seniors and reduce surgery wait times. The UCP has promised to “reduce bureaucratic bloat” in the health-care system and explore more private delivery options. The Alberta Party would provide annual dental checkups for children 12 and under. And the Liberal Party would create new long-term care beds and increase funding for affordable dental care programs.

Education and child care

The Alberta NDP has promised to increase education funding for more teachers and to build or upgrade schools. The UCP has pledged to reinstate the former Progressive Conservative’s unproclaimed Education Act. The Alberta Party would increase spending for education assistants. The Liberals would put a cap on classroom sizes.

Infrastructure

When it comes to infrastructure, the NDP has made a major commitment to expand Alberta’s network of roads that handle large and oversized loads. The UCP has vowed to maintain the government’s existing Capital Plan for 2019/20 through 2022/23. The Alberta Party wants to add a lane in each direction to the QEII between Edmonton and Calgary. The Liberal Party would make a push to restart the Energy East pipeline to New Brunswick.

Carbon tax

The NDP has said it will forge ahead with its Climate Leadership Plan, which includes a carbon tax. The UCP has vowed to scrap the party’s carbon tax and challenge the federal government’s plan in court. The Alberta Party promised to cancel the NDP’s carbon tax for families. The Alberta Liberal Party vows to create a revenue-neutral carbon tax.

Advance polls will be open across the province from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, Albertans can vote at any advance poll in the province and receive a ballot for their electoral division. This is only available during the advance poll, not on election day. On election day, voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling station.

